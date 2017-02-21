Island kingdom of Tonga mourns the de...

Island kingdom of Tonga mourns the death of its queen mother

15 hrs ago

" The South Pacific island kingdom of Tonga is mourning the death of its queen mother, who dedicated her time to helping the elderly and those with disabilities. Halaevalu Mata'aho died Sunday at the age of 90 in Auckland, New Zealand, after traveling there for health reasons.

Chicago, IL

