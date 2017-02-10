Intrepid horseman Joe Guy and sons ta...

Intrepid horseman Joe Guy and sons take on the South Island in 1000km journey

12 hrs ago Read more: Nelson Mail

Joe Guy, left with his sons Jay Guy and Zac Guy in Nelson with one of the horses they are riding on their tour of the South Island. Turning back the clock to simpler times Joe Guy and his sons are journeying through the South Island on horseback.

New Zealand

