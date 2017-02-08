Intergen kicks off new chapter with m...

Intergen kicks off new chapter with move into Press Hall

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

February 9, 2017 Intergen, one of Wellington's first ICT companies, kicks off a new chapter in its 15-year growth, moving this week into the historic new Press Hall development, site of The Evening Post's original printing hall opened in 1923. A leading Microsoft solutions service provider, itself a part of the city's history from start-up in 2001 to international provider with 400 staff across New Zealand, Intergen has moved it 220-strong Wellington based team into the Printers Yard development at 80 Willis Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... 1 hr Rainbow Kid 1
News Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati... 4 hr Brexit 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer 14 hr Ron Fleishman 8
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... 21 hr Fella 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service Wed Yennekcam1943 2
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Tue Fcuk Dick 2
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb 6 Tony 4,207
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,786 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC