Hunt for the Wilderpeople takes out seven Moas at the New Zealand Film Awards
The heartwarming Kiwi tale of a boy in the bush has taken out seven Moas at this year's New Zealand Film Awards. Topping off a stellar year of box office success and critical acclaim, Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople was awarded Best Film, Director, Screenplay, Actor , Supporting Actor , Supporting Actress and Visual Effects.
