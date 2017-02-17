Hunt for the Wilderpeople takes out s...

Hunt for the Wilderpeople takes out seven Moas at the New Zealand Film Awards

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The heartwarming Kiwi tale of a boy in the bush has taken out seven Moas at this year's New Zealand Film Awards. Topping off a stellar year of box office success and critical acclaim, Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople was awarded Best Film, Director, Screenplay, Actor , Supporting Actor , Supporting Actress and Visual Effects.

