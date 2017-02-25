Hughie Fury forced to New Zealand for...

Hughie Fury forced to New Zealand for Joseph Parker WBO title fight

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Hughie Fury is on a mission to return the WBO heavyweight title to the Fury family The unbeaten 22-year-old who is the cousin of former heavyweight king Tyson Fury was hoping to have his first world title shot in his hometown of Manchester.But Parker's promoters Duco Events won the purse bids with an offer of around 2.4m to stage the New Zealander's first defence of the title he won against Andy Ruiz Jnr in December. Parker and Ruiz Jnr fought for the vacant WBO belt after Tyson Fury relinquished his titles following mental health problems and two failed Voluntary Anti-Doping Association drug tests.The winner was contracted to face the first available mandatory challenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Fri 1234abcd 4,206
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
News Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10) Jan 31 Phart Like Ya Mea... 28
News Teens in police pursuit in Far North Jan 29 Lucious Selmon 2
News Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness Jan 27 Christsharian Dee... 2
Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland, New Zealand Jan 25 Yoga 1
Why are all race of men flocking to Maori women... (Jan '13) Jan 25 dat guy 24
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,391 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC