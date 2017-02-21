How is Wellington coping 100 days on ...

How is Wellington coping 100 days on from the 7.8 magnitude Kaikoura quake?

Read more: Dominion Post

The demolition of the quake-damaged Reading Cinema car park building, which began on January 4, is now its final stages. Wellington City Council project manager Phil Becker says officials hope to reopen the cordoned-off area in the second or third week of March.

Chicago, IL

