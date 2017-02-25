Heritage New Zealand opens its doors ...

Heritage New Zealand opens its doors to the public this Waitangi Day

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Heritage New Zealand general manager heritage destinations Nick Chin says the building is not usually open to the public, so Waitangi Day offers a unique opportunity. In its 113-year history, Antrim House has had a variety of uses, and many different characters have ventured through its doors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Fri 1234abcd 4,206
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
News Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10) Jan 31 Phart Like Ya Mea... 28
News Teens in police pursuit in Far North Jan 29 Lucious Selmon 2
News Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness Jan 27 Christsharian Dee... 2
Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland, New Zealand Jan 25 Yoga 1
Why are all race of men flocking to Maori women... (Jan '13) Jan 25 dat guy 24
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,822 • Total comments across all topics: 278,550,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC