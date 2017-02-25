Heritage New Zealand opens its doors to the public this Waitangi Day
Heritage New Zealand general manager heritage destinations Nick Chin says the building is not usually open to the public, so Waitangi Day offers a unique opportunity. In its 113-year history, Antrim House has had a variety of uses, and many different characters have ventured through its doors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Fri
|1234abcd
|4,206
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
|Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10)
|Jan 31
|Phart Like Ya Mea...
|28
|Teens in police pursuit in Far North
|Jan 29
|Lucious Selmon
|2
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|Jan 27
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland, New Zealand
|Jan 25
|Yoga
|1
|Why are all race of men flocking to Maori women... (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|dat guy
|24
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC