Helicopters fighting manuka scrub fire in Hawke's Bay
Five helicopters are still battling a blaze which is now covering 100ha of manuka scrub land and beech forest between Te Pohue and Puketitiri. The Hastings Rural Fire Authority are in control of the fire and have been at the scene along with Bay Forest, Department of Conservation and the New Zealand Fire Service since about 2pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|5 min
|Michael
|3
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|Tony
|4,207
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
|Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10)
|Jan 31
|Phart Like Ya Mea...
|28
|Teens in police pursuit in Far North
|Jan 29
|Lucious Selmon
|2
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|Jan 27
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland, New Zealand
|Jan 25
|Yoga
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC