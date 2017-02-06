Helicopters fighting manuka scrub fir...

Helicopters fighting manuka scrub fire in Hawke's Bay

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Five helicopters are still battling a blaze which is now covering 100ha of manuka scrub land and beech forest between Te Pohue and Puketitiri. The Hastings Rural Fire Authority are in control of the fire and have been at the scene along with Bay Forest, Department of Conservation and the New Zealand Fire Service since about 2pm.

New Zealand

