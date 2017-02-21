Hawke's Bay domestic incident ends in...

Hawke's Bay domestic incident ends in a male shooter's arrest

The man at the centre of an Armed Offenders' Squad call out was expected to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday. Part of State Highway 2 was closed, as the Armed Offenders' Squad responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in Otane on Saturday night.

Chicago, IL

