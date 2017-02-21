Government sets 2040 'swimmable' rivers target
Reaching a swimmable waters target of 90% would require cleaning up 10,000km of waterways, and would cost Government, farmers and councils an estimated $2 billion.. Photo: Si Williams The Government has set a target of making 90% of New Zealand's rivers and streams safe for swimming by 2040.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb 20
|Badd
|27
|Hey guys check this ladies out!
|Feb 17
|Lisa
|1
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb 17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|solidgold
|4,210
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|Feb 9
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Feb 8
|Yennekcam1943
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC