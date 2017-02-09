Girl hit by a truck taken to Starship...

Girl hit by a truck taken to Starship Children's Hospital

Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A 6-year-old girl hit by a truck in Palmerston North has been taken to Starship Children's Hospital. The girl was struck near the intersection of Katene St and Park Rd in the suburb of West End just after 10am on Thursday, Sergeant Pete West said.

New Zealand

