Freightways 1H profit rises 22%

4 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Freightways posted a 22 percent gain in first-half profit, driven by growth in its express package & business mail division, which made up for a drop in earnings from information management. Net profit rose to about $34 million in the six months ended Dec. 31, including about $4 million of one-time items, from $27.7 million a year earlier, the Auckland-based company said in a statement.

