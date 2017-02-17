Freightways 1H profit rises 22%

Freightways posted a 22 percent gain in first-half profit, driven by growth in its express package & business mail division, which made up for a drop in earnings from information management. Net profit rose to about $34 million in the six months ended Dec. 31, including about $4 million of one-time items, from $27.7 million a year earlier, the Auckland-based company said in a statement.

