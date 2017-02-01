Free trade is a priority for my country, says New Zealand's new Prime Minister

File Photo: New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English speaks in Wellington, New Zealand, February 1, 2017 to announce the country's general election date will be on September 23. Image Courtesy: Bloomberg File Photo: New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English speaks in Wellington, New Zealand, February 1, 2017 to announce the country's general election date will be on September 23. Image Courtesy: Bloomberg Wellington: New Zealand must defend free trade, foreign investment and migration amid a global rise in nationalism, Prime Minister Bill English said.

