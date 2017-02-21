Four teens arrested after police chas...

Four teens arrested after police chase from Whangamata

2 hrs ago Read more: Waikato Times

A police officer's leg was injured when a carload of teenagers reversed a Mercedes into his patrol car during a chase in the Coromandel. The drama began when the officer patrolling in the beachside town of Whangamata spotted the silver 2000 model Mercedes around midday on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

