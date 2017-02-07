Former Australia PM John Howard pops ...

Former Australia PM John Howard pops into NZ Parliament

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Former Australian PM John Howard chatting with Labour leader Andrew Little in the debating chamber, Wellington. 08 February 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... 2 hr Fella 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service 11 hr Yennekcam1943 2
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer 20 hr To the Point 7
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements 23 hr Fcuk Dick 2
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb 6 Tony 4,207
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
News Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10) Jan 31 Phart Like Ya Mea... 28
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,821 • Total comments across all topics: 278,679,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC