Forest & Bird to defend New Zealand's conservation land
Forest & Bird is appearing in the Supreme Court to defend the Court of Appeal's 2016 decision that the Department of Conservation's planned land swap enabling the Ruataniwha dam was illegal. The case is being brought by Conservation Minister Maggie Barry alongside the dam company, Hawke's Bay Regional Investment Company .
