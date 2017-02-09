Father and daughter to cycle up Lord ...

Father and daughter to cycle up Lord of the Rings volcano

Read more: Watford Observer

Keith Fletcher, 63, and Elizabeth, 31, from Stag Lane, in Chorleywood, will be cycling a distance of 500 miles in only seven days including biking up Mount Ruapehu, New Zealand's active volcano. The two are cycling to raise awareness and money for Homestart - a local charity based in Watford which is a home visiting service that help hard to reach families with childcare and young families with the transition into parenthood.

New Zealand

