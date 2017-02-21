Fatal Palmerston North house fire started when mother left stove on after spotting cannabis

A house fire which claimed the lives of a woman and her granddaughter was started when the child's mother left the stove on after using it to spot cannabis. Bessie Tehuia Tokona, 61, and Eunice Rebecca Jean Felton, 6, both died in the tragic fire at the Housing NZ house they shared with nine others on Exeter Crescent in Palmerston North on September 3, 2015.

