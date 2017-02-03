Family of New Zealand man bashed in Western Australia pray for miracle
The family of a 37-year-old New Zealand father who is fighting for his life after being bashed at a Perth pub say they are praying for a miracle. The victim, Diego Hulton, originally from Rotorua, was attacked outside the Brook Bar and Bistro in Ellenbrook on Friday night, where the boxing bout between Danny Green and Anthony Mundine had been screened.
