Extreme fire risk for the Coromandel Peninsula
The fire risk for the Coromandel Peninsula is extreme to say the least and we're asking the public to respect the on-going fire ban we currently have in place. "We are in a critical position on the Coromandel that any possible fire outbreaks could do significant damage to our natural environment, along with people's properties" says Garry Towler, Controller for Thames Valley Civil Defence .
