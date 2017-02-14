Dogs that were living at scene of police shooting have attacked again

Natalie Avery with son Carlin and daughter Amy, is upset that armed police have returned to the property where her partner Mike Taylor was shot. Two police officers, armed with pepper spray, a taser and a pistol went to the rural property in the Karangahake Gorge near Paeroa on Friday - the same property where 57-year-old Mike Taylor was shot dead by police last June.

