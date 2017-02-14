Dogs that were living at scene of police shooting have attacked again
Natalie Avery with son Carlin and daughter Amy, is upset that armed police have returned to the property where her partner Mike Taylor was shot. Two police officers, armed with pepper spray, a taser and a pistol went to the rural property in the Karangahake Gorge near Paeroa on Friday - the same property where 57-year-old Mike Taylor was shot dead by police last June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Sun
|solidgold
|4,210
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Sun
|All In
|11
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|Feb 9
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Feb 8
|Yennekcam1943
|2
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Feb 7
|Fcuk Dick
|2
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC