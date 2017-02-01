Dog owners criticized after dog kills kiwi on Kawau Is
The death of a kiwi after being attacked by a dog on Kawau Island has the Department of Conservation calling for residents to take responsibility for their dogs. Initially there were hopes the otherwise healthy adult bird would survive but it died while being transported off the island by water taxi the next day.
