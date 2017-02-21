Director Taika Waititi wins New Zealander of the Year award
Director Taika Waititi has been named New Zealander of the Year at the annual awards ceremony celebrating Kiwi culture and achievement on Wednesday night. He was joined by resettleda refugee advocate Rez Gardi, former Royal New Zealand Ballet and Film Festival manager Sue Paterson and medical scientist professor Ed Gane as category winners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Mon
|Badd
|27
|Hey guys check this ladies out!
|Feb 17
|Lisa
|1
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb 17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|solidgold
|4,210
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|Feb 9
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Feb 8
|Yennekcam1943
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC