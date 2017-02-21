Director Taika Waititi wins New Zeala...

Director Taika Waititi wins New Zealander of the Year award

12 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Director Taika Waititi has been named New Zealander of the Year at the annual awards ceremony celebrating Kiwi culture and achievement on Wednesday night. He was joined by resettleda refugee advocate Rez Gardi, former Royal New Zealand Ballet and Film Festival manager Sue Paterson and medical scientist professor Ed Gane as category winners.

Chicago, IL

