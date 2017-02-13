Cruise ship collision investigation underway, details sparse
Seabourn Encore, berthed at Timaru, broke free from its moorings in high winds on Sunday afternoon and hit another vessel, before being anchored away from the wharf. Investigators are bound for Timaru's port following a collision between a cruise ship and a cement carrier, even as the cruise ship's owner refused to confirm details about the incident.
