Court hears of bite marks found on dead toddler Matiu Wereta

A teenager looking after his partner's toddler killed the two-year-old boy and then claimed he had an accident in a shower, a court has heard. Crown lawyer Steve Manning opened the trial of Tamehana Huata, 19, by telling the jury that Matiu Wereta 'MJ' was found to be covered in bruises and cuts after an ambulance was called to his Flaxmere house in October, 2015.

