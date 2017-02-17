Boss of vulnerable children uber agency vows to halt New Zealand's roll call of shame
"If we can harness the passion that I've heard as I've travelled the country from the community to turn this around... we'll get a far better outcome." In Otara's Child Youth and Family open-plan office there were a dozen photos, printed on A4 and sellotaped to a glass partition, of beautiful young children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Fri
|Vito
|26
|Hey guys check this ladies out!
|Fri
|Lisa
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Fri
|Bunny
|2
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|Fri
|Bunny
|2
|New Zealand Origins
|Fri
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|Fri
|Helman
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|solidgold
|4,210
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC