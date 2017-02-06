Bonfires lit on beach hours after a large scrub fire in Whangarei

Two bonfires were lit by holidaymakers close to "total fire ban" notices on Uretiti Beach hours after a large scrub fire about 20km away threatened properties and cut power to 30,000 homes. Firefighters from Ruakaka were cleaning their equipment and gear after returning from a scrub fire at Springfield, south of Whangarei Harbour, when they were called to the bonfires about 10pm on Sunday.

