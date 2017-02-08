Blue Sky supports offer
Blue Sky Meats' board is recommending shareholders accept a takeover offer from NZ Binxi Ltd at $2.20 a share. Last month, shareholders were told $2.50 a share was the price at which Blue Sky directors would recommend the offer and they were advised to wait for the outcome of negotiations.
