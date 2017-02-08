Blue Sky supports offer

Blue Sky supports offer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Blue Sky Meats' board is recommending shareholders accept a takeover offer from NZ Binxi Ltd at $2.20 a share. Last month, shareholders were told $2.50 a share was the price at which Blue Sky directors would recommend the offer and they were advised to wait for the outcome of negotiations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... 6 hr Fella 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service 15 hr Yennekcam1943 2
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Tue To the Point 7
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Tue Fcuk Dick 2
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb 6 Tony 4,207
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
News Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10) Jan 31 Phart Like Ya Mea... 28
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,311 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC