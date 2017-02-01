Big boost for police in PM's first ma...

Big boost for police in PM's first major speech of the year as...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

National MP Paula Bennett arrives with PM Bill English for the party's state-of-the-nation speech at the Stamford Plaza today. Photo / Dean Purcell Bill English has announced a $503 million crime-fighting package including a boost to police numbers in his first major speech of the year as Prime Minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Wed Pharting Proudly 26
News Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10) Jan 31 Phart Like Ya Mea... 28
News Teens in police pursuit in Far North Jan 29 Lucious Selmon 2
News Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness Jan 27 Christsharian Dee... 2
Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland, New Zealand Jan 25 Yoga 1
Why are all race of men flocking to Maori women... (Jan '13) Jan 25 dat guy 24
tui tonga empire (Jan '10) Jan 22 redbeans and rice 48
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC