Best places to experience multicultural New Zealand
We've come a long way from the stubbies, pies and lamington culture in New Zealand and as much as much as talkback radio telephone lines may deplore it, New Zealand is richer for the diversity it offers - not least because you can get a taste of international cultures without even packing your passport. OK, some comparisons may be a stretch but some of these spots offer more than just a taste of foreign lands and peoples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb 20
|Badd
|27
|Hey guys check this ladies out!
|Feb 17
|Lisa
|1
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb 17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|solidgold
|4,210
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|Feb 9
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Feb 8
|Yennekcam1943
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC