Best places to experience multicultur...

Best places to experience multicultural New Zealand

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

We've come a long way from the stubbies, pies and lamington culture in New Zealand and as much as much as talkback radio telephone lines may deplore it, New Zealand is richer for the diversity it offers - not least because you can get a taste of international cultures without even packing your passport. OK, some comparisons may be a stretch but some of these spots offer more than just a taste of foreign lands and peoples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb 20 Badd 27
Hey guys check this ladies out! Feb 17 Lisa 1
New Zealand Origins Feb 17 TitoTheNoNo 1
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb 12 solidgold 4,210
News Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati... Feb 9 Jacobo 2
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service Feb 8 Yennekcam1943 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,141,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC