Avalanche kills New Zealand snowboarder in Hokkaido
A 35-year-old man from New Zealand died Saturday after an avalanche swept him away at Niseko ski resort in the town of Kutchan, Hokkaido, police said. Rescuers pulled out the body of the New Zealander, a business executive who lives in the town, from under the snow.
