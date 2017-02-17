Auckland Zoo's male giraffe Mtundu sets sail for Sydney
Aucklanders can catch a glimpse of the pridelands as a young giraffe takes to the road, then the sea today. Auckland Zoo's 15-month-old male giraffe Mtundu will leave Auckland on Tuesday, bound for a new life at Mogo Zoo on the southern coast of New South Wales, Australia.
