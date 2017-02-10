Attack not surprising: Islamic Women'...

Attack not surprising: Islamic Women's Council

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A racially-motivated attack on a young Muslim New Zealander yesterday was of the more extreme kind but was not unique, the Islamic Women's Council says. Mehpara Khan, 28, was accosted and assaulted by a stranger yesterdaywhen she and a group of friends who were travelling from New Plymouth to Auckland stopped for a toilet break in Huntly.

New Zealand

