AMP New Zealand reports operating earnings of $134 million

AMP Financial Services New Zealand has reported operating earnings of $134 million for the full year to December 2016, an increase of 3.7 per cent on FY 15. Excluding the effect of the loss of transitional tax relief, operating earnings increased by 12 per cent. Blair Vernon, Managing Director AMP New Zealand, said: "AMP New Zealand continues to grow our revenue base, closely manage costs and evolve our distribution channels to reflect changing customer buying patterns.

