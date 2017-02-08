AMP New Zealand reports operating earnings of $134 million
AMP Financial Services New Zealand has reported operating earnings of $134 million for the full year to December 2016, an increase of 3.7 per cent on FY 15. Excluding the effect of the loss of transitional tax relief, operating earnings increased by 12 per cent. Blair Vernon, Managing Director AMP New Zealand, said: "AMP New Zealand continues to grow our revenue base, closely manage costs and evolve our distribution channels to reflect changing customer buying patterns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|2 hr
|Ron Fleishman
|8
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc...
|10 hr
|Fella
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|18 hr
|Yennekcam1943
|2
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Tue
|Fcuk Dick
|2
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 6
|Tony
|4,207
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
|Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10)
|Jan 31
|Phart Like Ya Mea...
|28
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC