AMP New Zealand reports operating ear...

AMP New Zealand reports operating earnings of $134 million

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

AMP Financial Services New Zealand has reported operating earnings of $134 million for the full year to December 2016, an increase of 3.7 per cent on FY 15. Excluding the effect of the loss of transitional tax relief, operating earnings increased by 12 per cent. Blair Vernon, Managing Director AMP New Zealand, said: "AMP New Zealand continues to grow our revenue base, closely manage costs and evolve our distribution channels to reflect changing customer buying patterns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer 2 hr Ron Fleishman 8
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... 10 hr Fella 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service 18 hr Yennekcam1943 2
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Tue Fcuk Dick 2
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb 6 Tony 4,207
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
News Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10) Jan 31 Phart Like Ya Mea... 28
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC