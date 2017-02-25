25-year-old woman killed in Hawke's Bay crash
The person who died in a crash in Hawke's Bay on Friday night was 25-year-old Jennifer Eriha, police have confirmed. Senior Sergeant Nick Dobson of the Eastern District Command Centre says the Serious Crash Unit are still investigating the cause of the crash.
