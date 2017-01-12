Zooa s a oewalk-through Kea experiencea opens this weekend
Wellington Zoo's walk-through Kea habitat is to open to visitors this weekend, with themed talks and activities planned for the occasion. The walk-through Kea Aviary is the last chapter in Meet the Locals He Tuku Aroha, Wellington Zoo's love story to Aotearoa New Zealand.
