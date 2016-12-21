Why Kiwis quit their day jobs and sta...

Why Kiwis quit their day jobs and start their own business

16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Wanting to be their own boss is the main reason Kiwis quit their day jobs and start their own business, according to a new survey. More than half of the New Zealand business owners surveyed by accounting software maker Xero said wanting to be in charge was why they started their own company.

