What would happen if a tsunami struck Caroline Bay?
Timaru Herald reporter Koren Allpress tests how long it would take her to run to higher ground in the event of a tsunami at Caroline Bay. New Zealanders around the country complained about receiving mixed messages regarding the tsunami risk following November's massive 7.8 Kaikoura earthquake.
