Welsh help break shearing record in New Zealand

Te Kuiti-based Delwyn Jones and Matthew Evans, who arrived in New Zealand last month to prepare for the record bid, joined Ryan Miller, from Gore, in breaking the three-stand eight hours record for strongwool lambs. Shearing at Mangapehi, off State Highway 30 between Te Kuiti and Benneydale, they shore 1825, adding 41 to the record, previously set at 1784 which was shorn by King Country shearers Digger Balmer, Roger Neil and Dean Ball 18 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.