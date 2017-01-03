Unruly Passenger on Flight from Australia Delays Holiday Travelers
More than 250 passengers on a flight from Sydney, Australia, to San Francisco saw their holiday travel plans delayed recently when their plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to an unruly passenger. According to United Airlines , its flight 870 was diverted to Auckland, New Zealand, on New Year's Day, "to remove a passenger who failed to follow crew member instructions."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Jan 1
|Joshua
|8
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|Jan 1
|Joshua
|7
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc...
|Jan 1
|Ridley
|2
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|Dec 31
|Jackson
|9
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|Dec 31
|Dave
|10
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|Dec 31
|Andre
|3
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|Dec 30
|Dilan
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC