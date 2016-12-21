Tramper rescued from river-edge in Kahurangi National Park
A 44-year-old Christchurch man was airlifted from a rock near the intersection of the Karamea and Ugly Rivers after suffering a fall. It is understood the tramper set off his emergency located beacon around 4:30pm yesterday, and the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was dispatched about 6:30pm.
