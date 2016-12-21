Tramper rescued from river-edge in Ka...

Tramper rescued from river-edge in Kahurangi National Park

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A 44-year-old Christchurch man was airlifted from a rock near the intersection of the Karamea and Ugly Rivers after suffering a fall. It is understood the tramper set off his emergency located beacon around 4:30pm yesterday, and the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was dispatched about 6:30pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland Sun Joshua 8
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H... Sun Joshua 7
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... Sun Ridley 2
How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in... Sat Jackson 9
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland Sat Dave 10
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... Sat Andre 3
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... Dec 30 Dilan 9
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,470 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,180

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC