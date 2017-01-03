Trailblazing teen brings Bollywood to small town New Zealand

Jayshri Ratnam is a young Kiwi who has taken Bollywood dancing to Westport and the community has embraced it taking up the classes she runs there. Faced with a move from Auckland's suburbia to a small West Coast town in the South Island and being the only kid of Indian heritage, one teen decided to turn what could have been a major downer into a whirlwind of colour and life.

