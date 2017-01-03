Total fire ban imposed across the whole of Northland
A spate of fires, including this one near Pipiwai caused by a burnt-out car on Saturday and tinder-dry conditions have led to a total fire ban across the whole of Northland. It will mean lighting any fire is illegal throughout Northland, as a total ban is already in place in Far North.
