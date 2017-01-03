Top International Post Goes to New Ze...

Top International Post Goes to New Zealand Midwife

10 hrs ago

The International Confederation of Midwives , the global "voice" for the midwifery profession, has chosen New Zealander Sally Pairman as its next CEO. Dr Pairman was chosen from a list of international candidates to head the ICM, an organisation made up of 130 midwives' associations in 113 countries representing approximately 400,000 midwives.

New Zealand

