Top International Post Goes to New Zealand Midwife

The International Confederation of Midwives , the global "voice" for the midwifery profession, has chosen New Zealander Sally Pairman as its next CEO. Dr Pairman was chosen from a list of international candidates to head the ICM, an organisation made up of 130 midwives' associations in 113 countries representing approximately 400,000 midwives.

