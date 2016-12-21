Tobacco price increase won't stop smokers
The tax on tobacco products increased by 10 per cent on January 1 as part of the Government's plan to make New Zealand smokefree by 2025. The cost of a packet of cigarettes will rise to about $30 in the next four years after the budget delivered a 10 per cent a year tax rise in May. The measure was announced in the budget by Associate Health Minister Peseta Sam Lotu-Iiaga and Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox.
