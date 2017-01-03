Teens in police pursuit in Far North

Teens in police pursuit in Far North

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Five teenagers in a stolen car, including a 14-year-old passenger, were involved in a pursuit lasting 45 minutes that ended off Kaitaia's main street. The incident left other motorists shaken and thankful no one was injured following the pursuit which saw the tyres of the fleeing vehicle spiked.

New Zealand

