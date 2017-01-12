Tauranga grabs Aussie exports destined for Asia
Megaship Aotea Maersk passes Mauao prior to docking at the Sulphur Point container terminal last October, the first of the giant container ships that now arrive every week. Photo/File Port of Tauranga's new megaship service to North Asia has lured Australian exporters and was expected to boost containers handled by the port to a record-breaking total of more than one million this year.
