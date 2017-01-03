Stranded kayaker rescued off Ruby Bay...

Stranded kayaker rescued off Ruby Bay coast after inflatable adventure goes wrong

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The view from Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter as a man stranded in the sea off Ruby Bay waits for the Tasman Harbourmaster vessel to retrieve him. The rescue of a man who went to the aid of his son off the Ruby Bay coast highlights the benefits of lifejackets and the risks of inflatable kayaks, the Tasman harbourmaster says.

New Zealand

