Southern District welcomes the New Ze...

Southern District welcomes the New Zealand Police tractor

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

The New Zealand Police tractor has arrived in Invercargill and will be attending local A&P Shows in the Southland Area this January and February. Senior Sergeant Cynthia Fairley says the tractor was popular with the big kids and the little kids when it was here earlier this year for the Southern Field Days in Waimumu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Restaurant review: Waiomu Beach Cafe on the Tha... Jan 13 Lesleyandmike 1
News Teens in police pursuit in Far North Jan 3 Mom 1
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Dec 25 Franklin Agapay 8
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Dec 24 Dick USA 1
News Regulator takes issue with penalty charge for s... (Apr '16) Dec 21 Solarman 4
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Dec '16 John 4,205
News New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,985,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC