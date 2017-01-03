Sister mourns truck driver brother - 'my rock'
The sister of a Marton man who died in a road accident in Palmerston North on January 4 has described him as "my idol, my rock." Kararaina King, who lives in Perth, said her brother Nathan Karatau was a "loving partner to Nadine and a very proud father to five beautiful children."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Au...
|1 hr
|Donald
|2
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|1 hr
|Georgis
|9
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|2 hr
|lucy
|13
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland
|14 hr
|Hassin
|15
|How to get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in...
|22 hr
|Stoney
|12
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds in Auckland
|Sun
|Ali
|9
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in H...
|Jan 5
|Lauren
|10
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC